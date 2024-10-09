New Jerseyans head out of Florida, but many have to stay

Many New Jerseyans have already changed their vacation plans and either cut trips short or delayed heading south based on Hurricane Milton, the category 5 hurricane, headed into central Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Residents Prepare For Hurricane Milton Getty Images loading...

Eric Scott, our morning news anchor, has friends and family in the area, some of whom have decided to stay because the shelters won't take dogs and they won't leave their k9 family members behind.

Although I wouldn't leave the dog behind either, if officials are recommending writing your name and next of kin's contact number on your body in case you are killed, I think that's all the warning I'd need to drive north.

Residents On Florida's West Coast Prepare For Hurricane Milton Getty Images loading...

That said, we saw people heading north from Helene and many ended up stuck and flooded out anyway. Just don't jump to conclusions on people who stay behind. Many have to stay based on their jobs. First responders in particular. And many broadcasters.

Residents On Florida's West Coast Prepare For Hurricane Milton Getty Images loading...

This is a serious storm, but in cases of patients who can't be moved, thankfully there are medical professionals who put their patients first. Police officers and transportation, and skilled trade workers also stay behind to clear the roads after the storm passes, all are heroes and deserve recognition.

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈