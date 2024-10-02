WATCH: Meteorologist from NJ saves woman from rising water in hurricane

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was reporting live from Georgia during Hurricane Helene. During his live report, he heard a woman crying for help from a stranded car.

In the video, you can hear the woman crying out for help. He assures her that help is on the way as he calls 9-1-1. As he continues to talk through the report the water continues to rise. Her cries become more intense as she is clearly unable to extract herself from the vehicle.

You can see the moment that Bob realizes she needs help immediately. He tells the studio that he was going to stop the report and go get her.

He walked over to the car and realized she was still strapped in with her seatbelt, and the water was rising. He told the woman to unbuckle her seatbelt and he carried her. The cameraman captured him carrying her on his back.

You'll notice the big smile on her face as she is rescued from what could have been a terrible death.

Nice going Bob, today's Jersey hero for sure.

Watch the video here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

