Mexican food lovers, unite! A new Chipotle location is officially open for business in the Garden State.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened up its new restaurant in Hamilton in Mercer County, on Wednesday, June 25.

New Chipotle in New Jersey

While there are over 100 Chipotle restaurants in New Jersey, this is Hamilton’s second Chipotle location.

You can find it at 249 Route 33. The restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. until 11 p.m., according to their website.

Chipotle’s other Hamilton restaurant is located at Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North.

Popular ‘Chipotlane’ will be available

The restaurant will feature the popular option of using the “Chipotlane.” This is a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without ever having to leave their cars.

Orders can be placed easily through the Chipotle app.

The fun part of going to Chipotle is how unique-to-you your meal is. It’s like having a personal chef, going down the assembly line saying exactly what you want and how much of it you want.

The chain is known for serving customizable burritos, bowls (my personal favorite), tacos, and salads.

Limited-time dip

More exciting news: Chipotle is launching a limited-time Adobe Ranch dip, a new flavor for customers (AKA me, the first chance I get) to try.

Oh man, now I’m in the mood for a bowl with white rice, sofritas (their tofu-based protein), light black beans, medium salsa AND hot salsa, lettuce, cheese, and a side of sour cream.

Hamilton, I’m on my way!

