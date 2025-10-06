If you’re in Ocean County, you’ll be happy to hear this news.

Aldi Food Market, known for their convenience and low prices, has been approved by the Barnegat Township Planning Board to come to Barnegat.

The discount grocery store chain has gained popularity in the past few years. One of my coworkers recently discovered it and couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience.

What makes Aldi different than other grocery stores?

The German-founded supermarket is a unique experience with its basic approach to grocery shopping.

For instance, products are displayed in their original shipping boxes as a way to keep prices low.

They also reduce waste by asking you to bring your own bags (though reusable or paper bags are available for purchase if needed).

If you have a particularly long grocery list and want to use a cart, make sure you bring a quarter.

You’ll need one to make a temporary deposit that will unlock a cart. Once you’re done shopping, return the cart to its rightful spot, and you’ll get your 25 cents back!

This helps keep the parking lot free of rogue carts and other shoppers from getting annoyed at people leaving them all over the place. I had never seen this concept before Aldi, but I think it’s genius.

Aldi opening in Barnegat Township

While no opening date has been set, we do have a planned address. The new Aldi is set to be located at 10 Barnegat Blvd. in Barnegat.

Aldi currently has 64 stores in the Garden State, according to its website

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

