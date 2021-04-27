Neptune vice principal throws beer in argument over transgender bathroom use

The vice principal at a Monmouth County school was caught on video throwing a cup of beer at a customer at a Smithville restaurant after his wife argued with customers over what appears to be a transgender woman using the women's restroom.

The couple is identified in a Facebook post as Michael Smurro, the vice principal at Neptune Middle School, and Lisa Smurro, a cafeteria aide at Howell High School. According to public records Michael has been with the district since 2007.

Peach C.C. said she took the video at Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light and Tavern in the Smithville section of Galloway Township on Saturday.

In one of the three videos posted by BreakingAC.com, Lisa Smurro is seen repeatedly telling people, "She's a man!"

The person taking video tells Smurro that she is "spewing transgender and homophobic hate" in front of a child and needs to be "removed."

Michael is seen walking up and throwing the beer..

Police were not notified about the altercation after the manager discouraged it, Breaking A.C. reported.

Under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, people are permitted to use restrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their identified gender.

Neptune schools Superintendent Tami Crader said the district was aware of "an unfortunate and inappropriate interaction," which he says the Board of Education and the administration take seriously.

"This event is troubling as its perception potentially threatens the social-emotional well-being and climate of belonging that our Neptune School District community represents," Crader said.

The Freehold Regional High School District, which Howell High School is part of, did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday morning seeking comment.

