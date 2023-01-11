Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.

Reward offered for solid information in the Wayne Jones murder case Reward offered for solid information in the Wayne Jones murder case loading...

At approximately 8:11 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019, Neptune Township officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of R-NU Barbershop along Old Corlies Avenue. Meanwhile, two men had arrived, in separate vehicles, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, Wayne Jones, 46, of Neptune, was pronounced deceased at 9:02 p.m. A 42-year-old Trenton man was treated and released.

R-NU Barbershop in Neptune City September 2019 photo of R-NU Barbershop in Neptune (Bud McCormick) loading...

The prosecutor's office says more than one individual is responsible. Security camera footage captured the suspects arriving and fleeing the scene in a vehicle believed to be a 2012-2016 Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago is urging the community to come forward and share any information they may have. Individuals can contact police directly or anonymously, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information can contact:

MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw (800-533-7443)

Neptune Twp. Police Detective Robert Hagerman (732-988-8000, Ext. 419)

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers (800-671-4400)

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, the death of Jones was the second homicide in less than a year to take place at the same location.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)