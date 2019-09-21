Man killed outside same Neptune barbershop in last year’s homicide

NEPTUNE CITY — One man was killed and another injured after shots were fired Friday night outside the same barbershop where a man was shot dead almost a year ago.

The 8:10 p.m. shooting was outside the R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue. The victims took themselves to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in separate vehicles, according to Monmouth County Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m, according to the prosecutor. The other man, a 42-year-old from Trenton whose identity was not publicly revealed, has been released from the hospital.

Gramiccioni did not provide other details about the circumstances of the shootings or whether they have identified any gunman.

Randolph Goodman, 43, of Neptune Township, was shot at the same address in Nov. 10. Marcus Morrisey, 48 of Asbury Park, was charged first-degree murder.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about this shooting to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police at 732-988-5200.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

