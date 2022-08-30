I don't know about you but I'm a huge fan of deli food.

I have a friend who lives in Brooklyn and when I visit him, we walk over 11 miles to make our "sacred pilgrimage" to Katz Deli where we can "send a salami to your boy in the Army." They still have those signs posted from World War II.

You may also remember Katz Deli featured in the famous Meg Ryan scene in "When Harry Met Sally".

But enough about Katz's. The best deli food is right here in New Jersey.

As Bill Doyle wrote, Hobby's Deli in Newark has been named one of the best delis in the country by Tasting Table.

Judi Franco wrote about the Millburn Diner expanding into Westfield, as did I.

Let's not forget Hot Shot Subs. Don't let the name fool you. One of my all-time favorite sandwiches is the #62 corned beef pastrami Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. So you can see here at New Jersey 101.5, we love a good deli like you.

What makes a great deli for me is how lean the corned beef is, and how tasty the pastrami. I'm a big fan of those triple-decker sandwiches at Harolds New York Deli restaurant with corned beef, pastrami, and turkey with Russian dressing that seem to go on forever. I even love the pickle bar.

But that's me. I asked my radio and social media following what they thought is a great New Jersey deli and here's what they came up with. Enjoy!

Gail Morrone

Roosevelts Deli in Fords

Roosevelts Deli. Image via Google Maps Roosevelts Deli. Image via Google Maps loading...

Jerry Rubino

Natoli's in Secaucus and Joe Leone's in Point Pleasant Beach.

Mike Darkwater

Hogback Deli on Route 130, Hamilton, NJ

Rich Ross

Kibitz Room on Springdale Road, Cherry Hill

Teddy Maturo

German Butcher in Forked River has an incredible deli with homemade cold cuts. Great sandwiches.

Bob Giaquinto

Chiarello's Catering / Hamilton Food Market in Hamilton is the best!

Donald Caputi

The Villa Deli in Sicklerville

Chrissy Bigs

Cedar Grove Deli

Joey Novick

The Borscht Belt

Stockton NJ

Andrew Chick Pisani

Clemente Bakery & Deli in South Hackensack... Formerly from 23rd Street & Central Avenue, Union City.

Don Malvasi

Lou & Ann’s, Cherry Hill

John Moyer

Verchio’s in Washington Township.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail.