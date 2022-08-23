‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com.

If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.

Millburn Deli via Google Maps Millburn Deli via Google Maps loading...

This will be Millburn Deli's 4th location, as the others are in Millburn, Morristown, and Montclair.

It will be located in the former Westfield spot of Jersey Mike's, between E. Broad Street and Elm Street. This new location is expected to do well, as it's downtown and will be replacing what was many locals' favorite spot to grab a sandwich.

Not to mention that Millburn Deli received #3 on Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider's latest ranking of NJ’s 32 greatest delis.

While Millburn Deli plans to take over as much of NJ as possible, they also hope to expand into New York and Connecticut, if given the opportunity, the owners told NJ.com.

While an exact date was not yet given for the Westfield location, it is expected to open in 2023.

This gives you all enough time to check out another location and know what you want to order months in advance. Millburn Deli has proven to be one of New Jersey’s strongest places to grab a bite, meaning much more is in store.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

​​