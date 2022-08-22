New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Hobby's Deli via Facebook

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant.

This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. 

They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the best, but it’s got to be up there. The list is populated by famous names (Katz’s) and some not so famous in other parts of the country.

So, what makes Hobby’s in Newark so special? According to Tasting Table:

This old-school Jewish deli sits in Newark, New Jersey. Hobby's understated style and no-holds-bar food make it a culinary legend within U.S. Jewish deli culture and, most importantly, a beloved local go-to. This is a proper old-fashioned Jewish deli, curing its corned beef in 50-gallon vats before slicing and generously stacking onto rye.

It’s also famous for its potato pancakes

And its party sandwiches:

On Hobby’s website, it refers to itself as an “old-fashioned Jewish deli.” It’s been run by the Brummer family since 1962; according to the website, it has expanded its offerings:

Hobby’s still pickles its own legendary corned beef in fifty-gallon stainless steel vats, and its potato pancakes are a must-have. Soups are hearty and, of course, homemade. But Hobby’s is much more than a place to enjoy hard-to-find top-quality Eastern-European delicacies - Hobby’s offers a wonderful line of freshly-made salads, fresh fruits, and daily specials such as gazpacho, fresh salmon, chicken fajita wraps and other, more modern fare.

As Tasting Table warns: plan on getting there early!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

