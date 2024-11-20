⚫ Opening is less than a year away

CHERRY HILL — Burger, chicken and beef lovers, you’re in luck. Roy Rogers has plans to call Cherry Hill home in the near future.

A “coming soon” status is listed on the company's website, along with the future address of 614 Haddonfield Road.

Roy Rogers has two existing locations in New Jersey, with both in Ocean County.

Roy Rogers is hoping for a spring opening, according to Roy Rogers via Franchising.com. They say this would be a company comeback for the South Jersey and Philadelphia markets — last seen there in the 1980s.

"We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality," Director of Real Estate and Franchise Development Joe Briglia said in a company statement on Franchise.com.

New Jerseyans couldn't be happier.

"My life is now complete. Love their gold rush chicken sandwich," one Facebook user mentions on the "A View From Evesham" page as mentioned by Patch.

On the menu

Roy Rogers satisfies cravings all day offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Popular favorites include the following:

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

Roast Beef Sliders

Double R Bar Burger

Fried Chicken Family Meal

Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich

Milkshakes

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

