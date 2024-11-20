Nationwide fast food chain not seen in South Jersey for decades is coming back
⚫ Opening is less than a year away
⚫ Convenient location
⚫ Will be the third location for New Jersey
CHERRY HILL — Burger, chicken and beef lovers, you’re in luck. Roy Rogers has plans to call Cherry Hill home in the near future.
A “coming soon” status is listed on the company's website, along with the future address of 614 Haddonfield Road.
Roy Rogers has two existing locations in New Jersey, with both in Ocean County.
Roy Rogers is hoping for a spring opening, according to Roy Rogers via Franchising.com. They say this would be a company comeback for the South Jersey and Philadelphia markets — last seen there in the 1980s.
"We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality," Director of Real Estate and Franchise Development Joe Briglia said in a company statement on Franchise.com.
New Jerseyans couldn't be happier.
"My life is now complete. Love their gold rush chicken sandwich," one Facebook user mentions on the "A View From Evesham" page as mentioned by Patch.
On the menu
Roy Rogers satisfies cravings all day offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Popular favorites include the following:
- 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Roast Beef Sliders
- Double R Bar Burger
- Fried Chicken Family Meal
- Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich
- Milkshakes
- Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
