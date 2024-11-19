Popular Canadian clothing brand adds another store in NJ

💲Store opened on Nov. 16

💲The Canadian-based chain has several locations in NJ

💲Specializes in apparel for young women

EAST RUTHERFORD — American Dream is a destination for all things entertainment and fashion, and now women’s fashion brand GARAGE has joined the lineup.

GARAGE opened its doors over the weekend on the first floor sandwiched between ALDO and Aritzia, according to American Dream’s website.

“We are excited to add another thriving clothing brand for young women to our diverse retail portfolio. American Dream continues to solidify itself as the premier retail destination in the area, providing fashion for all ages, tastes and styles,” Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream Bryan Gaus said in a release.

American Dream describes GARAGE as a “casual street-active brand” for young women that promotes confidence and individuality.

Clothing staples offered for any occasion include:

Accessories

Dresses

Fleecewear

Activewear

Denim

Tops

Bottoms

Background on GARAGE

GARAGE has roots dating back to 1975 in Montreal. Now over 200 locations exist around the nation, according to American Dream’s release. Over the decades, GARAGE has been committed to trendy fashion basics and continues to revolutionize streetwear.

GARAGE’s website mentions 14 existing locations in New Jersey, including this latest opening in East Rutherford.

