Maybe dumplings won’t turn us all into “Kung Fu Panda,” but it’s on my list of comfort foods and now there’s a place I will have to try.

Nan Xiang Express

Nan Xiang Express is a fast-casual sister version of Nan Xiang Xao Long Bao. It just opened its first New Jersey location.

Their sister restaurant, the one with the longer name in Cherry Hill, is more upscale, but Express has nearly all the same menu items in a more casual, fast-paced environment.

The biggest difference is that instead of table service, you order at a touch screen.

You’ll find Nan Xiang Express in Lawrence at Mercer on One 3349 Brunswick Pike. They’ve only been open a few days and if you need to be tempted, fine, that’s easy.

SEE ALSO: NY Giants and Jets fans love this New Jersey food for their tailgate

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

If this tastes as good as it looks this place is going to be the talk of Central Jersey.

Want some real comfort food?

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

These chicken soup dumplings are calling my name.

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

Nan Xiang Express is embracing fall with things like beef noodle soup and seasonal seafood.

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

How about some stir-fried faves like sweet and sour fish, sweet and sour spare ribs, black pepper beef, and creamy shrimp. Yum!

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

Shrimp, pork, and veggie wontons with a spicy peanut sauce. You had me at spicy.

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

As someone whose fridge has a dedicated cheese drawer, I can get behind these cheese and shrimp potstickers.

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

Yes, they have you covered if you follow a vegetarian diet. Steam vegetable dumplings and veggie soup dumplings will make you a fan.

Nan Xiang Express will be open in Lawrence Township seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈