Dumplings anyone? NJ shop opens new location
Maybe dumplings won’t turn us all into “Kung Fu Panda,” but it’s on my list of comfort foods and now there’s a place I will have to try.
Nan Xiang Express
Nan Xiang Express is a fast-casual sister version of Nan Xiang Xao Long Bao. It just opened its first New Jersey location.
Their sister restaurant, the one with the longer name in Cherry Hill, is more upscale, but Express has nearly all the same menu items in a more casual, fast-paced environment.
The biggest difference is that instead of table service, you order at a touch screen.
You’ll find Nan Xiang Express in Lawrence at Mercer on One 3349 Brunswick Pike. They’ve only been open a few days and if you need to be tempted, fine, that’s easy.
If this tastes as good as it looks this place is going to be the talk of Central Jersey.
Want some real comfort food?
These chicken soup dumplings are calling my name.
Nan Xiang Express is embracing fall with things like beef noodle soup and seasonal seafood.
How about some stir-fried faves like sweet and sour fish, sweet and sour spare ribs, black pepper beef, and creamy shrimp. Yum!
Shrimp, pork, and veggie wontons with a spicy peanut sauce. You had me at spicy.
As someone whose fridge has a dedicated cheese drawer, I can get behind these cheese and shrimp potstickers.
Yes, they have you covered if you follow a vegetarian diet. Steam vegetable dumplings and veggie soup dumplings will make you a fan.
Nan Xiang Express will be open in Lawrence Township seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
