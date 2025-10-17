As someone who isn’t the biggest sports fan, the fun of going to a game is the atmosphere.

Include a tailgate with food and drinks and now you’ve got me excited to watch men throw a ball around.

What’s your go-to tailgate food?

Whether you’re using a grill, bringing pre-made sandwiches, or just enjoying some beer, tailgating is an adored tradition for sports fans.

The site LiveSportsonTV surveyed thousands of football fans across the nation to find the most beloved foods to enjoy before a sporting event.

Best foods for a tailgate

Shocking no one, Philly cheesesteaks were the most popular among Philadelphia Eagles fans.

In New York? Buffalo Bills fans tend to enjoy… wait for it… Buffalo wings. What a shocker!

What do Giants and Jets fans want at a tailgate?

As for the Garden State? We prefer to tailgate with our classic breakfast sandwich.

Pork roll / Taylor ham sandwiches

"Whether you call it 'pork roll' or 'Taylor ham,' it’s a New Jersey breakfast icon that carries straight into the tailgate," the folks at LiveSportsonTV.com said. "The slices are griddled until crisp at the edges, layered on a hard roll with egg and cheese, and wrapped in foil for easy eating.

"For fans braving chilly mornings in the Meadowlands, it’s the ultimate comfort food," they said.

I love this for us. Add some hot sauce or saltpepperketchup and my day is made.

Some “must have” dishes according to the study:

40% say burgers and hot dogs

25% go for chicken wings

18% want BBQ ribs

12% opt for brats or sausages

6% are hungry for chili

Now that we’re deep into football season, you might want to keep these foods in mind.

New Jersey's one and only time hosting Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

[carbongallery id="68cc287fa2416652f0eb904"]