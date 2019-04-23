Names of 50 NJ Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse

NEWARK — The names of 50 Boy Scout leaders from New Jersey who were accused of sexually abusing minors decades ago were made available Tuesday by lawyers seeking the release of the names and information of all accused scout leaders.

The names were already part of a 14,500-page report released in 2012 by the Boy Scouts of America. The report included 7,000 names from around the country but they were not identified by state or troop. The accusations dated from 1965 to 1985.

The names were researched by the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates and released ahead of a news conference in Newark. The full list is below.

The list does not say whether the leaders were arrested, convicted or which years exactly the leaders served or when they were accused.

A spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday that "every instance of suspected abuse is reported to law enforcement."

"At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth, and we mandate that all leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegation to law enforcement," the organization said.

The group said the database of names "is one of the approaches most often recommended by experts to keep kids safe and is a collection of information on individuals who, due to past inappropriate behavior or suspicion of inappropriate behavior, are prohibited from participating in BSA programs. It is an ongoing tool the BSA uses to keep youth safe from potential perpetrators."

The organization said that names added to the list can be of people just suspected of violating policies — and they support creating a national government database for youth organizations to flag people accused of abuse or inappropriate behavior.

"We have a very low threshold for removing someone from our scouting programs. Again – this is because our priority is to protect kids, first and foremost, above all else," the Boy Scouts of America said.

The Boy Scouts of America did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The names released by Jeff Anderson & Associates:

Atlantic City: Angelo Dellomo Troop 6

Angelo Dellomo Troop 6 Barnegat: John T. Fitzgerald Troop 26

John T. Fitzgerald Troop 26 Belmar: William Howard Holzschuh Troop 40

William Howard Holzschuh Troop 40 Bergenfield: Albert Bischoff Troop 180

Albert Bischoff Troop 180 Berlin: John F. Hollender Troop 55

John F. Hollender Troop 55 Blairstown: Herman G. Meyer Troop 117

Herman G. Meyer Troop 117 Cedar Grove: Arnold Edward Codispoti Troop 65, Gregory Flemming Troop 65

Arnold Edward Codispoti Troop 65, Gregory Flemming Troop 65 Cherry Hill: Dieter Cathcart Troop 250 and Troop 18

Dieter Cathcart Troop 250 and Troop 18 Collingswood : John F. Hollender (See also Woodlynne, NJ) Troop 105

: John F. Hollender (See also Woodlynne, NJ) Troop 105 Cranford : Eugene J. Winters (Coppalla, Moffitt) Troop 177

: Eugene J. Winters (Coppalla, Moffitt) Troop 177 Denville: William N. Cramer District 8604

William N. Cramer District 8604 East Brunswick: Joseph J. Thiel Troop 223

Joseph J. Thiel Troop 223 East Orange: Alexander John Gooding Troop 6 and Paul Kenneth Stokes Troop 114

Alexander John Gooding Troop 6 and Paul Kenneth Stokes Troop 114 Edison: John Philip Bakelaar Troop 344

John Philip Bakelaar Troop 344 Egg Harbor: William A. Chiappini Troop 73 and Charles Paul Geiger Troop 25

William A. Chiappini Troop 73 and Charles Paul Geiger Troop 25 Elizabeth: Brian Hughes (Jerry Esposito, Paul Page, Paul Esposito, Brian Reed, Gerald Paul Esposito) Troop 25

Brian Hughes (Jerry Esposito, Paul Page, Paul Esposito, Brian Reed, Gerald Paul Esposito) Troop 25 Emerson: Robert J. Coakley Troop 337 and Explorer 337

Robert J. Coakley Troop 337 and Explorer 337 Glen Rock: John Deneke Troop 27

John Deneke Troop 27 Hammonton: Vincent W. Glazewski Pack 68

Vincent W. Glazewski Pack 68 Lincoln Park: Roy A. Franklin Troop 70

Roy A. Franklin Troop 70 Maplewood : Steven Michael Ripley Troop 2

: Steven Michael Ripley Troop 2 McGuire AFB: John Edward Goldstraw Troop 99 and Troop 253 and Robert James Schumann Troop 18 and Troop 104

John Edward Goldstraw Troop 99 and Troop 253 and Robert James Schumann Troop 18 and Troop 104 Milton: Curtis Buttel (Biddle) Troop 49

Curtis Buttel (Biddle) Troop 49 Monmouth Beach: Ronald A. Becker Troop 1

Ronald A. Becker Troop 1 Mount Holly: Louis Schwartz Troop 212

Louis Schwartz Troop 212 Mt. Laurel: David S. Dyson Troop 76

David S. Dyson Troop 76 Newark : Pasquale J. Bartiromo Troop 62, Arnold Edward Codispoti Explorer 654, Richard M. Galdon Troop 18, Troop 35, Peter Kistner Pack 529

: Pasquale J. Bartiromo Troop 62, Arnold Edward Codispoti Explorer 654, Richard M. Galdon Troop 18, Troop 35, Peter Kistner Pack 529 Nutley: Michael J. Abidiwan Troop 147, John Sileo Troop 159 and Pack 145

Michael J. Abidiwan Troop 147, John Sileo Troop 159 and Pack 145 Oak Ridge: Joel Michael Farley Troop 111

Joel Michael Farley Troop 111 Ocean Township: James Lawlor Explorer 2740

James Lawlor Explorer 2740 Old Tappan: Anthony J. Martginetti Troop 132

Anthony J. Martginetti Troop 132 Paramus: James E. Cooper Troop 350

James E. Cooper Troop 350 Perth Amboy: Tibor J. Koncz (See also Woodbridge, NJ) Explorer 356

Tibor J. Koncz (See also Woodbridge, NJ) Explorer 356 Phillipsburg: Tom Azzalina Troop 51 and Paul J. Enz Troop 51

Tom Azzalina Troop 51 and Paul J. Enz Troop 51 Rancocas Woods: David S. Dyson Troop 15

David S. Dyson Troop 15 Runnemede: Harry W. Wilson Troop 50

Harry W. Wilson Troop 50 Teaneck: Robert J. Jacoby Troop 205

Robert J. Jacoby Troop 205 Toms River: William R. Pratt Troop 50

William R. Pratt Troop 50 West Berlin : Arthur Centrella Troop 155

: Arthur Centrella Troop 155 Woodbridge: Tibor J. Koncz (See also Perth Amboy, NJ) Troop 37

Tibor J. Koncz (See also Perth Amboy, NJ) Troop 37 Woodlynne John F. Hollender (See also Collingswood, NJ) Troop 102

John F. Hollender (See also Collingswood, NJ) Troop 102 Wyckoff: John Brewer Explorer 189

John Brewer Explorer 189 Yardville: Charles J. Grover Troop 36

Read more:

::: Witness says couple was raping toddler — NJ man admits it

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5