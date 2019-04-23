Names of 50 NJ Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse
NEWARK — The names of 50 Boy Scout leaders from New Jersey who were accused of sexually abusing minors decades ago were made available Tuesday by lawyers seeking the release of the names and information of all accused scout leaders.
The names were already part of a 14,500-page report released in 2012 by the Boy Scouts of America. The report included 7,000 names from around the country but they were not identified by state or troop. The accusations dated from 1965 to 1985.
The names were researched by the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates and released ahead of a news conference in Newark. The full list is below.
The list does not say whether the leaders were arrested, convicted or which years exactly the leaders served or when they were accused.
A spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday that "every instance of suspected abuse is reported to law enforcement."
"At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth, and we mandate that all leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegation to law enforcement," the organization said.
The group said the database of names "is one of the approaches most often recommended by experts to keep kids safe and is a collection of information on individuals who, due to past inappropriate behavior or suspicion of inappropriate behavior, are prohibited from participating in BSA programs. It is an ongoing tool the BSA uses to keep youth safe from potential perpetrators."
The organization said that names added to the list can be of people just suspected of violating policies — and they support creating a national government database for youth organizations to flag people accused of abuse or inappropriate behavior.
"We have a very low threshold for removing someone from our scouting programs. Again – this is because our priority is to protect kids, first and foremost, above all else," the Boy Scouts of America said.
The Boy Scouts of America did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The names released by Jeff Anderson & Associates:
- Atlantic City: Angelo Dellomo Troop 6
- Barnegat: John T. Fitzgerald Troop 26
- Belmar: William Howard Holzschuh Troop 40
- Bergenfield: Albert Bischoff Troop 180
- Berlin: John F. Hollender Troop 55
- Blairstown: Herman G. Meyer Troop 117
- Cedar Grove: Arnold Edward Codispoti Troop 65, Gregory Flemming Troop 65
- Cherry Hill: Dieter Cathcart Troop 250 and Troop 18
- Collingswood: John F. Hollender (See also Woodlynne, NJ) Troop 105
- Cranford: Eugene J. Winters (Coppalla, Moffitt) Troop 177
- Denville: William N. Cramer District 8604
- East Brunswick: Joseph J. Thiel Troop 223
- East Orange: Alexander John Gooding Troop 6 and Paul Kenneth Stokes Troop 114
- Edison: John Philip Bakelaar Troop 344
- Egg Harbor: William A. Chiappini Troop 73 and Charles Paul Geiger Troop 25
- Elizabeth: Brian Hughes (Jerry Esposito, Paul Page, Paul Esposito, Brian Reed, Gerald Paul Esposito) Troop 25
- Emerson: Robert J. Coakley Troop 337 and Explorer 337
- Glen Rock: John Deneke Troop 27
- Hammonton: Vincent W. Glazewski Pack 68
- Lincoln Park: Roy A. Franklin Troop 70
- Maplewood: Steven Michael Ripley Troop 2
- McGuire AFB: John Edward Goldstraw Troop 99 and Troop 253 and Robert James Schumann Troop 18 and Troop 104
- Milton: Curtis Buttel (Biddle) Troop 49
- Monmouth Beach: Ronald A. Becker Troop 1
- Mount Holly: Louis Schwartz Troop 212
- Mt. Laurel: David S. Dyson Troop 76
- Newark: Pasquale J. Bartiromo Troop 62, Arnold Edward Codispoti Explorer 654, Richard M. Galdon Troop 18, Troop 35, Peter Kistner Pack 529
- Nutley: Michael J. Abidiwan Troop 147, John Sileo Troop 159 and Pack 145
- Oak Ridge: Joel Michael Farley Troop 111
- Ocean Township: James Lawlor Explorer 2740
- Old Tappan: Anthony J. Martginetti Troop 132
- Paramus: James E. Cooper Troop 350
- Perth Amboy: Tibor J. Koncz (See also Woodbridge, NJ) Explorer 356
- Phillipsburg: Tom Azzalina Troop 51 and Paul J. Enz Troop 51
- Rancocas Woods: David S. Dyson Troop 15
- Runnemede: Harry W. Wilson Troop 50
- Teaneck: Robert J. Jacoby Troop 205
- Toms River: William R. Pratt Troop 50
- West Berlin: Arthur Centrella Troop 155
- Woodbridge: Tibor J. Koncz (See also Perth Amboy, NJ) Troop 37
- Woodlynne John F. Hollender (See also Collingswood, NJ) Troop 102
- Wyckoff: John Brewer Explorer 189
- Yardville: Charles J. Grover Troop 36
