Last week was the topless Hoboken woman authorities say ran away from Bayonne police, and now comes word that a Clifton man was apprehended in Nutley clad only in an ankle bracelet.

According to Patch, Nutley police say they were notified there was a naked man strolling down the street. When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old Clifton man clutching the flashing light atop a traffic barrel, police said according to the report.

The man reportedly refused to answer questions, but officers somehow determined his name (I assume he wasn’t carrying ID ... no pockets) and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant in Essex County, police said.

He was promptly arrested and transported to the Nutley police headquarters. I hope they put a towel on the seat of the cruiser. He was later taken to the Essex County Correctional Facility, where, I assume, he was issued a prison jumpsuit.

