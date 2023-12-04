Mystery dog illness reaches NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

The warehouse boom in New Jersey is the target of a bill new bill in the legislature.

The proposal devotes a total of $1 million to municipalities in the Garden State that want to get a better handle on the placement of these massive buildings, by reexamining their outdated zoning rules.

Legislation introduced by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, establishes a pilot program to reimburse municipalities that want to make updates to their ordinances that plainly note where warehouses can and can not be located, or to towns that want to conduct a warehouse mitigation study.

A mysterious canine respiratory illness has reached the East Coast.

Hundreds of dogs have been sickened. Some have died.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is urging dog owners to keep their pets in isolation as much as possible.

A former Monmouth County youth tennis coach convicted of 14 offenses including kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault has been sentenced to more than half a century in state prison.

Terry Kuo, 32, of Colts Neck was sentenced in Monmouth County Superior Court on Friday to 56.5 years behind bars. Kuo, also known as Victor Lee, will be 72 years old before he is eligible for parole, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and its nurses union have reached a tentative agreement that would end their 119-day strike.

About 1,700 nurses, members of United Steelworkers 4-200, walked off the job on Aug. 4 and were replaced by substitute nurses by the hospital. Their core issue was not pay but staffing levels and financial penalties for the hospital if they were not met.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A former letter carrier from New Jersey has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from stores at a shopping center along his route.

Joseph Fenuto, 51, of Blackwood pleaded guilty to mail theft in federal court on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fenuto faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on April 2, 2024.

