NJ postal worker admits stealing $170K in cash from mail

🔴 A postal worker has pleaded guilty to mail theft

🔴 He stole parcels sent from stores at an NJ shopping center to a bank in Ohio

🔴 Each parcel had thousands of dollars in cash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A former letter carrier from New Jersey has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from stores at a shopping center along his route.

Joseph Fenuto, 51, of Blackwood pleaded guilty to mail theft in federal court on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fenuto faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on April 2, 2024.

Authorities said Fenuto worked for the U.S. Postal Service with a route through Blackwood from November 2021 to August 2022.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

The Gloucester Premium Outlets was part of his route. The shopping center has dozens of stores including many clothing brands.

Stores at the outlets mailed parcels with the money they had made from product sales to a bank in Cincinnati, Ohio. Each parcel could contain thousands of dollars.

Fenuto would scan the parcels with a USPS scanner showing he had taken them, but the mail would never make it to Ohio.

The mail carrier admitted he stole 58 parcels while working for the postal service. Days after the thefts, Fenuto would deposit the stolen money into his bank account.

Authorities said he stole $171,110 in total through taking the parcels.

