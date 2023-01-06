Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem

We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious.

People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for.

We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are at the root of their popping up like mushrooms.

But we’re not sure exactly who is supposed to inhabit them. Are they for Amazon? Are they being built for a specific industry to come in or are they all just being created for speculative purposes?

102711049 lu linsheng, ThinkStock loading...

Either way, they are an eyesore and a puzzle. But I don’t blame New Jerseyans for starting to get really angry about them. Here’s why all the warehouses are a problem.

Traffic congestion and increased air pollution.

The construction and operation of warehouses can lead to increased traffic in an area, which can cause congestion and air pollution.

Loss of green space and wildlife habitat.

The construction of warehouses often involves the development of land that was previously undeveloped, which can result in the loss of green space and wildlife habitat.

Courtesy People Against Warehouses in Mullica Hill Courtesy People Against Warehouses in Mullica Hill loading...

Aesthetic concerns.

Some people may find the appearance of warehouses to be unattractive and detrimental to the aesthetic appeal of an area.

Noise pollution.

The operation of warehouses can generate noise, which can be disruptive to people living or working nearby.

The warehouse located at 5 Santa Fe Way in Cranbury The warehouse located at 5 Santa Fe Way in Cranbury (Google Street View) loading...

Loss of jobs and economic disruption.

The construction of warehouses can result in the displacement of existing businesses, leading to job losses and economic disruption in the area.

Impact on property values.

The construction of warehouses can potentially affect property values in the surrounding area.

Impact on public health.

The construction and operation of warehouses can potentially have negative impacts on public health, such as increased air pollution or the presence of hazardous materials.

Inside the Meest warehouse in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Inside the Meest warehouse in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (Olesya Hryvnak via Facebook) loading...

Displacement of existing businesses and communities.

The construction of warehouses can result in the displacement of existing businesses and communities, particularly if the warehouses are built on land that is currently in use for other purposes.

Increased competition for resources.

The construction and operation of warehouses can lead to increased competition for resources such as water and electricity.

Loss of agricultural land.

The construction of warehouses can result in the loss of land that is currently being used for agriculture, potentially impacting local food production.

If this is happening near you, I’m not saying you can’t fight City Hall. But in many cases, you’re just going to have to get used to it. Because from what we are hearing and seeing in New Jersey, this trend has no end in sight.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

