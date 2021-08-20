Governor Murphy was absolutely correct when he said the Bill of Rights was above his pay grade in a nationally televised interview last year.

Doubling down on that, he is rumored to be poised to mandate COVID vaccines for teachers this coming school year. According to NJ Advanced Media, the Murphy administration is about to make the announcement in the coming days.

People in all professions are having to make the difficult choice between their career and what they choose to put in their own bodies. We have never been at a point in our country as dangerous or critical as this.

A pet food company is being investigated by the FDA after 130 pets have died, allegedly from their pet food. Yet thousands of humans have been injured or died following COVID vaccinations. Not a peep out of the FDA.

Very little mention of it in the media.

These are new vaccines that no one is sure of how they will react in the human body on a large scale over the long haul. We all have friends, relatives, or acquaintances that we know who have been seriously impacted by these vaccines. What politician, organization, law firm or court will stop this absolute outrage?

The efficacy of these vaccines has waned in the last few months and now they’re talking about a booster.

With medical science still not sure what the long-term effects on humans, the government and medical establishment are still coercing and forcing people to take it against their will. This is the most serious attack on our liberty and safety that we have ever faced from our own leaders in our history.

We have to stand up and let our voices be heard that this cannot be tolerated. Maybe this will cause enough teachers will cut ties with the NJEA and we can finally cut the puppet strings they hold on our politicians in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.