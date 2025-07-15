Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

South Plainfield flooding Flooding in South Plainfield on July 14, 2025. (@wolosowski via X) loading...

"I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state," Murphy said just after 7:30 p.m.

"Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey."

The rainwaters quickly inundated parts of the state.

Video clips posted to X and Instagram showed flash flooding in New Providence, Scotch Plains, and a stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike in the Linden area, among others.

NJ crew accused of stealing funds from low income victims buying formula and sports drinks (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ crew accused of stealing funds from low income victims buying formula and sports drinks (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

💲 Scam hits families who can least afford it

💲 NJ victims had SNAP accounts drained

💲 Multiple arrests have been made

A group of 10 men and women have been accused of stealing debit card information from low-income victims in five New Jersey counties, as well as Pennsylvania and New York.

All victims were using electronic benefits transfer accounts, the nationwide system for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds.

Starting in February, the crew installed skimming devices at points of sale at business establishments to steal account information and then make their own debit cards, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The phony cards were used to make bulk purchases of energy drinks and baby formula at stores in Middlesex, Mercer, Monmouth, Somerset, and Union Counties, as well as in New York and Pennsylvania.

These purchases all drew on the victims’ federally funded EBT accounts.

SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget.

To date, the total loss to New Jersey victims was more than $25,000, prosecutors said.

NJ blueberry farm donates crop social media gets info wrong (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ blueberry farm donates crop social media gets info wrong (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🔴 NJ farm donates fresh fruit to foodbank

🔴 Internet rumors spark debate over migrant workers

🔴 Is this a case of "no good deed goes unpunished?"

A New Jersey farm has been faced with a case of "no good deed goes unpunished" as its donation of organic fruit has been twisted into a viral misinformation post on social media.

The challenge is that the produce — up to 20,000 pounds of fruit — needs to be picked in time to make it to food-insecure households.

New Jersey Shore area food bank, Fulfill has been seeking volunteers to help harvest the donated organic blueberries.

Blindsiding both the food bank and farm owners, some social media posts have used an edited flyer to spread false rumors about the need for harvesting help this year.

There have been numerous social media comments from people assuming that the situation is a result of migrant worker shortages, caused by sweeps of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents picking up individuals for detainment.

Gov. Phil Murphy, interim US Attorney General for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Gov. Phil Murphy via X), interim US Attorney General for New Jersey Alina Habba (Pool File via AP) loading...

✅ Gov. Murphy insinuated that someone who is in the U.S. illegally stayed at his home

✅ U.S. Attorney Alina Habba subpoenaed Murphy, according to NY Times

✅ Murphy and Habba were seen together this weekend

Gov. Phil Murphy faces a second investigation by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba into immigration related issues, according to the New York Times.

Three unnamed sources told the Times that the FBI has tried to interview four people in connection with Murphy's comment in February. In a video livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel, Murphy dared ICE to raid his multi-million-dollar Navesink River property, giving the impression that he may be harboring someone who is in the country illegally.

Murphy's office later walked back the comments and said no one ever stayed at his home. But the remark quickly stirred up a reaction from Trump border czar Tom Homan, who called Murphy's comment "foolish" and worthy of investigation.

Murphy's office on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about Habba's investigation.

life guard station on the beach in Asbury Park A life guard station on the beach in Asbury Park (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) loading...

🏖 Alex Kaus was impaled through the shoulder June 25

🏖 She has returned to duty in Asbury Park

🏖 Kaus says she has no fear of another accident

The 18-year-old lifeguard who was impaled through the shoulder during a freak accident in Asbury Park is back on the job.

It was on June 25 when Alex Kaus climbed up to her lifeguard stand and was trying to secure the umbrella that was already perched over her bench. Kaus told the Asbury Park Press the rope that was attached to the umbrella was too short.

A gust of wind uprooted the umbrella and "it pulled me off with it," she said.

Kaus landed on the umbrella, which went right through her body beneath the shoulder and out her armpit. The umbrella missed her vital organs, but was just centimeters from a major artery. If that artery had been pierced, her blood loss could have been fatal.

She remained calm, and conscious, through the entire ordeal.

Anxious to get back to work

Kaus told APP.com she wanted to go back to work on the beach the very next day. "I was so bored," she said, " I wanted to come back."

She has not been fully cleared for full duty, so Kaus is working at the 3rd Avenue beach checking beach tags.

