🏖 Alex Kaus was impaled through the shoulder June 25

🏖 She has returned to duty in Asbury Park

🏖 Kaus says she has no fear of another accident

The 18-year-old lifeguard who was impaled through the shoulder during a freak accident in Asbury Park is back on the job.

It was on June 25 when Kaus climbed up to her lifeguard stand and was trying to secure the umbrella that was already perched over her bench. Kaus told the Asbury Park Press the rope that was attached to the umbrella was too short.

A gust of wind uprooted the umbrella and "it pulled me off with it," she said.

Kaus landed on the umbrella, which went right through her body beneath the shoulder and out her armpit. The umbrella missed her vital organs, but was just centimeters from a major artery. If that artery had been pierced, her blood loss could have been fatal.

She remained calm, and conscious, through the entire ordeal.

Anxious to get back to work

Kaus told APP.com she wanted to go back to work on the beach the very next day. "I was so bored," she said, " I wanted to come back."

She has not been fully cleared for full duty, so Kaus is working at the 3rd Avenue beach checking beach tags.

Once she get medical clearance, she knows exactly where she wants to be. "I want to be back on the stand," she said.

She did admit to being a bit "nervous" around umbrellas, but called everything that happed just a freak accident.

As she continues to recover, the only indication she was injured is a red and white bandana she wears over her shoulder to cover the wound.

