‘Multi-sensory’ exhibit open nights at NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — An "after-hours multi-sensory experience" at the one-of-a-kind Grounds for Sculpture is giving New Jerseyans an outdoor activity option during the cold winter months.
"Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective" uses video projections, lighting, and sound "as a bridge between technology and storytelling," according to the GFS website.
Using the sculptures on the premises, GFS said the project takes digital projection mapping and highlights new and unique perspectives of the works of art already in the collection on-site.
There are more than a dozen distinct attractions, designed to keep the viewer suspended "between order and chaos," GFS said.
Night Forms opened Thanksgiving weekend and remains operational through Sunday, Feb. 27.
Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m., plus special availability on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.