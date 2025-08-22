People who love fall (and don’t worry, it’s coming soon enough) love certain things that they’ve made into traditions. One of those for many New Jersey families is the annual trek to an apple-picking farm.

Naturally, it helps when it’s a place that offers hayrides, sells apple cider donuts, and everything else that makes agritourism huge in the Garden State. When that place has been there a long time, it becomes almost like family.

Sadly, one such beloved apple-picking farm in New Jersey is about to see its final season.

Hill Creek Farms in Mullica Hill is closing after this year. The Gloucester County farm is owned by Fred Sorbello, whose parents founded it decades ago.

A heartfelt message appears on their website saying Hill Creek Farms is open for one last season and that they’re keeping it simple. You can still pick Jonagold apples in the orchard, and they’ll offer hayrides and barrel train rides for the kids.

But absent this final season will be their playground equipment, wine garden, and market. That’s because of ongoing disputes with the Gloucester County Board of Health over permits and lots of red tape.

“I refuse to deal with the Gloucester County Board of Health here forward. And sadly, potentially another New Jersey farm lost,” Sorbello wrote on the farm’s website.

While it looks like while things will surely not be the same, apple picking might continue there.

The website notes that Mario Caltabiano, a farmer in the community, is set to take over under the name MC Farms with his own orchard a few miles up the road and pick-your-own should hopefully continue.

“To all of you, thank you,” Sorbello said in a final announcement. “Thank you for making Hill Creek Farms the number 1 Apple U-Pick destination of this tri-state area.”