Mount Laurel, NJ boy burned from head to toe in gasoline accident

MOUNT LAUREL — An 11-year-old was was seriously injured by burns on more than 90% of his body after pouring gasoline on a bonfire Monday night.

The fire was burning in the backyard of a home on Ramblewood Parkway around 6:15 p.m. when the fire went up the stream of gas and exploded the can in the boy's, police spokesman Kyle Gardner told New Jersey 101.5.

"The juvenile was covered head to toe in burns and was flown to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia," Gardner said.

Stop, drop and roll Stop, drop and roll (U.S. Fire Administration) loading...

'Stop, Drop and Roll' works

Mount Laurel Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Evans told Fox Philadelphia that a teen instructed the boy to "stop, drop and roll," which Evans said extinguished the flames.

A neighbor told 6 ABC Action News the explosion sounded like fireworks or gunshots.

The boy's mother suffered minor burns, according to Evans. The boy was in serious condition on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration if your clothes catch fire stop, drop to the ground, and cover your face with your hands. Roll over and over or back and forth until the fire is out.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

7 things NJ should ban right now

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.