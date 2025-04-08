Missing Mount Laurel, NJ woman, 66, found days after going missing

🚨Danyila Nykytyn, 66, was last seen on Sunday morning by her family

MOUNT LAUREL — A desperate search for a 66-year-old woman went missing Sunday had a happy ending Tuesday morning.

Danyila Nykytyn walked away from her home on Val Drive in Mount Laurel had not been seen since, according to Mount Laurel police. Nykytyn did not have her wallet, cell phone or access to a vehicle. She only speaks Ukrainian and is described as "shy."

Police said that besides her home, she usually only goes to Shop Rite on Union Mill Road and the rear of Laurel Acres Park.

The wife of a retired police officer noticed Nykytyn near the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital about a mile-and-a-half away on Mount Laurel Road around 6:40 a.m. She was taken to an emergency room to be checked over. No injuries were found.

Danyila Nykytyn, captured on video walking near her home 4/6/25 Danyila Nykytyn, captured on video walking near her home 4/6/25 (Mount Laurel police) loading...

Police sought security video

Police blanketed their social media with pictures of Nykytyn and updates on their investigation.

After Video captured Nykytyn walking on Watson Drive near Nottingham Way and a pond Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m investigators asked residents of the neighborhood to check their own video security footage.

Law enforcement, fire department, and search and rescue also searched the area for Nykytyn.

