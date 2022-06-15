MOUNT HOLLY — A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile girl and sexual contact with two other minors, Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.
Bradshaw said that the abuse took place over a two-year period ending with George Young's arrest last September.
Investigators began looking into Young after an acquaintance of one victim became aware of the abuse and told an adult. The adult then alerted law enforcement.
Bradshaw said authorities were releasing limited details to protect the identities of the victims.
Young, of Mount Holly, pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.
He was sentenced on June 3 to 21 years in state prison. He will also be added to the state's sex offender registry under Megan's Law and placed under parole supervision for life upon release.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.
In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law
went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.
The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.
Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: