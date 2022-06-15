MOUNT HOLLY — A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile girl and sexual contact with two other minors, Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.

Bradshaw said that the abuse took place over a two-year period ending with George Young's arrest last September.

Investigators began looking into Young after an acquaintance of one victim became aware of the abuse and told an adult. The adult then alerted law enforcement.

Bradshaw said authorities were releasing limited details to protect the identities of the victims.

Young, of Mount Holly, pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

He was sentenced on June 3 to 21 years in state prison. He will also be added to the state's sex offender registry under Megan's Law and placed under parole supervision for life upon release.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.