It’s pretty much a trope at this point: asking “what’s your favorite color?” when getting to know someone.

While one can chalk it up to someone just having a visual preference, there’s also some psychology behind people’s favorites according to a recent study.

BluePainting looked at data based on Google Trends to reveal the most popular colors in each U.S. state and what it says about those residents.

I find New Jersey’s choice hard to believe, but I’ll get there in a moment.

Some of the key takeaways of the study were:

⚫ Red dominates: It’s the most popular color, topping the list in 22 states.

⚫ Green means growth: States like Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington embrace their eco-conscious spirit.

⚫ Orange energy: Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana, and South Carolina glow with creativity and warmth.

What crayon would New Jerseyans be reaching for in the Crayola box?

White is the color of clarity. The color of corporate boardrooms, and peaceful landscapes, somehow at the same time.

The study claims that white suggests “sophistication” and the “ability to adapt.”

Seriously, is that the first time New Jersey has been associated with the word “sophistication?”

It’s almost as if these states are saying, ‘We don’t need flashy colors to make an impression.’ Subtle confidence personified.

We certainly make an impression on our own without the help of any colors in the Garden State.

We share white as the most popular color with Connecticut, Florida, Illinois New York, and Virginia.

BluePainting says those who gravitate toward the color white to be associated with the following attributes: purity, empathy, innocence, peace, cleanliness, and goodness.

Are they thinking of the same New Jersey that I was born and raised in?!?

I would welcome those who did this study to spend a week in the Garden State to see how pure, innocent, and peaceful we are (Hell, our roads aren’t even peaceful, let alone our residents).

You can read BluePainting’s entire study and the rest of the U.S. states preferences here.

