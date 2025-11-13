Morristown’s favorite sushi place closes after 10 years

It’s always sad when a local restaurant closes, especially one that people actually loved.

After 10 years in downtown Morristown, Inspiration Roll has officially called it quits, and judging by the reaction online, a lot of people are really going to miss it.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Community heartbreak and memories flood social media

Residents of Morristown who really fell in love with the restaurant were sad to find out on social media that there was a heartfelt message announcing the closing.

It said “Today marks our final day after 10 incredible years. We’re saying goodbye.” They went on to thank their team, calling them “the soul of Inspiration Roll,” and showed a ton of love for their customers, many of whom they said had “become family.”

According to the Instagram account, people are really heartbroken. Some of the comments mentioned that if you ever ate there, you would understand how special a restaurant it is.

It a very quickly became a place for locals to gather and the vibe was family-oriented. For sushi connoisseurs, it was absolutely the spot, and as a sushi lover, I can tell you a lot of places in New Jersey definitely don’t make the cut.

Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash loading...

An amazing menu & consistency won fans over

The consistency was there and people went crazy for their sushi burritos and poke bowls. Also surprising is the rave reviews of the place that permeated the Internet for so many years.

In short, Inspiration Roll was an inspiration, and I’m sad to see it go.

No reason was given for the closure, which makes it feel even more bittersweet. Another person said the restaurant had been “more than just a place to eat; it’s been a home filled with laughter, great people, and countless memories.”

You could tell they meant it.

When a place like this shuts down, it’s not just another empty storefront. It’s one less spot where the community gathers, one less “let’s grab dinner here” kind of place.

Ten years is a long run in the restaurant world, but still, this one stings. Inspiration Roll will definitely be missed.

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈