Morristown, NJ teen accused of recording repeated sex assaults

MORRISTOWN — A 19-year-old man from Morristown has been accused of sexually assaulting at least four teenage victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, and videotaping the assaults on his cell phone.

Ruben Gonzalez carried out the repeated sexual assaults in both Morris Township and Morristown, between December 2020 and this past November, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

After his arrest, investigators recovered several videos showing the sexual exploitation of children from Gonzalez’s phone, Carroll said.

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a physically helpless victim, eight counts of second-degree sexual assault and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He also faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of possession of child pornography — all third-degree charges.

Gonzalez was being held at Morris County Jail as of Thursday, following a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this case or any related incident can call Detective Melissa Enslen of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6307 or Detective Scott Weaver of the Morristown Police Department 973-292-6656.

