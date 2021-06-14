Morris County, NJ teen dies in Barnegat Bay boat crash

A 19-year-old from Morris County died after a pontoon boat crashed into a marker in Barnegat Bay early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Five people were on board the craft around 1:30 a.m., including two passengers who were ejected into the water. Four sustained non-life threatening injuries while one suffered moderate injuries, according to State Police.

Corey Molinari, of the Whippany section of Hanover, was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.

Molinari was a 2020 graduate of Whippany Park High School and attended Seton Hall, according to his Facebook page.

State Police did not reveal the circumstances of the crash and said an investigation is ongoing.

