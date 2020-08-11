Morris County man charged in QuickChek coffee attack over mask

HANOVER — A man threw coffee at a QuickChek cashier who had asked him to wear his mask properly on Friday, according to police in this Morris County township.

The cashier at the store on Ridgedale Avenue asked John Dedolce, 42, to adjust his mask over his nose when he got to the register but he refused, police said.

Dedolce refused a second request from the cashier who asked him to leave and canceled his transaction.

Police said Dedolce threw the food to the floor and threw the coffee at the worker, injuring her legs, according to police. She was able to get Dedolce's license plate number and gave it to police.

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan mentioned the incident during Gov. Phil Murphy's news conference on Monday.

Dedolce was mailed a summons on charged of simple assault, endangering and violating an executive order.

A QuickChek spokesman on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ