Morris cop gets probation, must pay back $86K he stole

MORRISTOWN — A Morris Plains police officer has lost his career in law enforcement and must pay back more than $86,000 that he stole from his union.

Adam J. Klymko, 31, was sentenced Friday to five years of probation after pleading guilty to theft of tens of thousands of dollars from the Morris Plains PBA Local 254, of which he served as treasurer.

Prosecutors said Klymo spent more than two years pilfering the funds through an online banking app as well as ATM and bank counter withdrawals. Klymo was found out in March, when the union reported the irregularities with its fundraising and operating accounts.

As part of his sentencing, Klymko will have to pay back the union by making monthly payments of $1,438.

Klymko also will no longer be able to hold a law enforcement or public-sector position in New Jersey.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.