More teen Curfews – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ More NJ stores are banning teens unless they're with adults

They all cite increased incidents of bad behavior among teens as the reason, some of it inspired by social media like TikTok.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Man tried to abduct 7-year-old boy from NJ Wawa bathroom

State Police shared surveillance images of a man they said offered a boy candy to leave the convenience store with him on Sunday, along Route 47.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Shark sightings

At least four Great White Sharks are swimming in the waters off the Jersey Shore

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ bill requires shelter for homeless during extreme heat

New Jersey counties have a plan in place for extremely cold temperatures, but not for unbearably hot weather.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Retired NJ cop dies with his 2 kids in flaming wreck

Four people died in the two-vehicle crash on May 26, 2023.

Click HERE to read more.

