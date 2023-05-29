When temperatures get too cold, New Jersey counties have a process in place to shelter vulnerable individuals who'd otherwise be stuck outdoors, known as Code Blue.

But there is currently no plan on the books for these at-risk residents when the weather becomes unbearably hot.

Some New Jersey lawmakers are looking to change that.

A proposed law advanced by an Assembly Committee on May 18 would establish a three-year pilot program of a Code Red alert. If the bill were to become law, counties would have to coordinate plans that can be mobilized when temperatures get too high, for "individuals living outdoors or in poorly insulated settings." Such plans would include the provision of cooling centers.

"In 2022, we had one of the hottest summers on record," said Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, a sponsor of the measure. "Unfortunately, due to climate change, major heat events ... will continue to plague our state."

As it's written now, the bill requires a Code Red alert to be activated when:

the heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees to 99 degrees for at least two consecutive days; or

the temperatures will reach 100 degrees or more for any length of time

Barrett Young, CEO of the Rescue Mission of Trenton, said without such a law, episodes of excess heat will continue to result in unnecessary spikes in the number of emergency-room visits across the Garden State.

"We see, all too often, individuals coming into our shelter in the extreme hot summer months, suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration," Young said. "These are serious health issues and can lead to death."

The bill allows counties to submit a request for reimbursement of administrative costs when the test run expires. But there are concerns among the bill's critics that reimbursement wouldn't cover the main additional expenses, such as providing transportation to at-risk individuals, which is mandated by the bill.

"Many jurisdictions still struggle with transportation solutions during Code Blue situations as it is," said Brayden Fahey, emergency management coordinator for Hunterdon County.

The bill is headed to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

A Senate version of the bill has been referred to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

A 2022 statewide count recorded more than 8,700 individuals experiencing homelessness.

