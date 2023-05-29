⚫ Police say a man tried to kidnap a 7-year-old boy at a South Jersey Wawa

⚫ The man asked the boy to follow him for candy, according to police

⚫ Surveillance images of the man were released, in a search for information

State Police have asked for the public’s help after a reported attempted child abduction at a South Jersey Wawa in Cumberland County.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., a white male entered the convenience store on Route 47 in the Dorchester area of Maurice River, police said.

Attempted child abduction Wawa Cumberland County (NJ State Police, Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

The man allegedly entered the store’s bathroom and approached a seven-year-old boy and offered him candy to leave the Wawa with him.

After the boy said no, police said the man grabbed the child’s arm and tried to abduct him from the Wawa — but the boy was able to break free.

The man then left the Wawa before being located by the child's family.

Wawa in Dorchester on Route 47 (Google Maps) Wawa in Dorchester on Route 47 (Google Maps) loading...

Police described the man as an older white male, with gray hair combed back, who was wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy t-shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

