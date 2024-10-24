More proof that NJ animal lovers have completely lost their minds

We have people who love animals in a normal way in New Jersey. Then, we have people who anthropomorphize animals to the point of lunacy.

The extreme example this week, of course, is the horrendous news that the bowhunter who bagged a record-breaking 770-pound black bear is getting death threats.

We talked with Brian Melvin on our Deminski & Moore show on Tuesday and learned most of these threats came over phone calls with blocked numbers.

This same thing happened a few years back when a hunter was believed to have taken a bear nicknamed Pedals because of its habit of walking upright. That hunter received all kinds of hatred.

If you need a far less controversial example of animal lovers losing their minds, how about people buying Crocs for their dogs?

“Croc Day,” apparently part of Croctober, was Wednesday, Oct. 23. Crocs started selling their new line of Crocs for dogs and went out of stock before the day was even out.

The Crocs doggie shoes, yes, shoes for dogs, come in green or pink and in three different sizes. They proved so popular among crazy pet owners that the entire nation’s supply was sold out before the close of business.

Crazier? They sell for $50. (That’s for four, not two, though.)

Craziest? They sell matching Crocs for the human-dog owner to wear when out with their four-legged friend.

The company even put out this handy dandy-size guide. Because, you know, when you dress your dog in Crocs, you don’t want it looking stupid.

Small: For pets 15 to 25 pounds, with a paw length of 2 inches and width of 1.5 inches.

Medium: For pets that are 26 to 50 pounds, with a paw length of 2.25 inches and width of 1.75 inches.

Large: For pets that are 51 to 80 pounds, with a paw length of 2.5 inches and width of 2 inches.

If you’re delusional enough to think your dog needs shoes, that’s your business. But I’m telling you, that’s a Croc.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

