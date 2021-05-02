Monmouth County Prosecutor resigns effective in June

The top law enforcement official in Monmouth County has announced his resignation.

County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni submitted a letter on Friday to Gov. Phil Murphy, in which he gave a month’s notice.

Gramiccioni, a U.S. Naval reserve commander, served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2002 to 2011, before being appointed as acting county prosecutor in 2012. Then Gov. Chris Christie formally nominated him in May 2016 to a five-year term.

Prior to his in-state law enforcement career, he joined the Navy in 1997 and spent most of his time as a Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps officer.

Gramiccioni took a six-month leave from the prosecutor's office in 2014 to serve overseas in Afghanistan as the in-house advocate for Naval Special Warfare, a Navy SEAL team.

“I am truly grateful to you and Governor Christie for the support your administrations have shown our law enforcement community,” Gramiccioni said in his letter to Murphy.

According to a report by New Jersey Globe, Superior Court Judge Deborah Gramiccioni, who is married to Christopher Grammicioni, also was expected to resign from her post. As of Sunday, there was no statement issued by the judge, who is more than halfway through her seven-year post.

She also worked as a federal prosecutor, starting as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 1999, before a stint in the state Attorney General’s Office.

Deborah Gramiccioni was deputy chief of staff for Christie, before being tapped to help lead the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which she left a year before her appointment and confirmation as a judge.

