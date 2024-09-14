👨‍⚕️ Doctor agrees to surrender license

👨‍⚕️ He's charged with aggravated sexual assault

👨‍⚕️ Prosecutors say abuse happened repeatedly

WALL — A Monmouth County doctor accused of sexual abuse has agreed to give up his medical license pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Cornelius Gallagher, 63, voluntarily surrendered his license temporarily on Monday, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Under the consent order, Gallagher can't interact with patients or render medical care in any way including writing prescriptions. He also is not allowed to enter his medical practice during business hours.

“The sexual exploitation of a child, as is alleged here, is one of the most heinous crimes that can be committed,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “Until these charges are resolved, public protection demands that he remain out of practice and have no contact with patients.”

Cornelius Gallagher (Asbury Park Press) Cornelius Gallagher (Asbury Park Press) loading...

The pulmonologist from Wall Township was affiliated with three Monmouth County hospitals before his arrest last year. He is now on leave from all three, Platkin said.

Prosecutors say abuse happened repeatedly

According to officials, Gallagher has been indicted on charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of third-degree child endangerment for possession of child sex abuse materials.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Gallagher sexually abused a victim for over a decade.

SEE ALSO: NJ woman gets minimum sentence for killing with household items

Cornelius Gallagher at a July 2023 hearing (Asbury Park Press) Cornelius Gallagher at a July 2023 hearing (Asbury Park Press) loading...

The abuse started in 2004 when the victim was under the age of 13, prosecutors said.

However, the accusations are unrelated to Gallagher's work as a doctor.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator