NJ doctor accused of sexually abusing young relative for years in Monmouth County

🔶 NJ doctor accused of sexually abusing young relative

🔶 Abuse happened for over a decade, victim says

🔶 The man arrested is a pulmonologist in Monmouth County

WALL — A Monmouth County doctor has been accused of sexually abusing a relative for more than a decade.

Cornelius Gallagher, 62, of Wall, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

The sexual abuse happened for more than a decade nearly 20 years ago, investigators have said, at several locations in the township.

None of the charges against Gallagher were connected to any patient interactions, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Gallagher has been a licensed pulmonologist with more than 20 years of practice and affiliations with three hospitals across Monmouth County.

He was arrested late last week and was being held at Monmouth County jail pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court on Wednesday.

(Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

If convicted of either first-degree charge, he could face up to 20 years in state prison.

Anyone with potential information about Gallagher’s activities was urged to contact Wall Township Police Department Detective Steve Swenson at 732-449-4500.

