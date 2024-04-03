When you submit your resume online, is anyone really seeing it?

With an event coming up in Monmouth County, you'll be given the in-person opportunity to put your name in the running for multiple local jobs and meet the people who may hire you one day, free of charge.

The Monmouth County Spring Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It'll happen at Brookdale Community College's Robert J. Collins Arena in Middletown.

"The job fair is free for both job seekers and employers with plenty of parking available," said Thomas Arnone, director of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners. "There will be full-time, part-time and temporary jobs available from a variety of employers, so we encourage job seekers to bring copies of their resume and meet with the employers who will be joining us."

Veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to show up in the first 90 minutes of the event so they can have additional time with prospective employers.

