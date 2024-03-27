NJ proposes a minimum age for hoverboard riding

You may have wasted money buying a hoverboard for your kid.

The two-wheeled, self-balancing electric skateboards are the target of legislation introduced in the New Jersey Assembly.

Under the measure, people under the age of 16 would be prohibited from traveling on hoverboards in public areas.

The parent or guardian of a violator would be subject to a fine of up to $25 for a first offense, and fines of up to $100 for additional offenses.

The bill, sponsored by three Democrats, would force businesses that sell or rent motorized skateboards to make the rule known with a sign:

"State law prohibits any person under 16 years of age from operating a motorized skateboard and requires a person to wear a helmet when using a motorized skateboard."

The measure calls for more than just an age limit. Under the legislation, anyone operating a motorized skateboard must wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet. The bill prohibits anyone from riding at speeds greater than 10 mph.

"Unfortunately, we see too often people driving motorized skateboards not properly equipped for safety, meaning no helmet, or carrying children in an unsafe manner," said Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic. "Not only can they hurt themselves, they can hurt other people."

The bill does not specifically reference penalties tied to riding without a helmet or above the proposed speed limit.

Hoverboards and similar modes of transportation have been cited by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission as growing contributors to injuries and deaths.

The bill in the New Jersey Assembly is similar to a California law that regulates the use of motorized skateboards.

