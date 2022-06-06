Mom killed while walking along Route 28 in Bridgewater, NJ

BRIDGEWATER — A 28-year-old mother was struck and killed on Route 28 in Bridgewater early Sunday morning.

Police said Kelsey Benson, 28, was walking along Route 28 westbound near Vanderveer Road around 12:45 a.m. when she was hit by a 2008 Lexus operated by Yan Yan Han, 59, of Bridgewater.

Police said Benson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Paramedic unit.

The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by police.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

According to a Facebook post by her sister, Benson was mother to an 18-month daughter.

"I am at a loss for words. It doesn’t even feel real," her sister wrote. "I feel like you’ll be walking the door every time it opens. I want you back and would give anything and everything for you to be here again. You were my sister my best friend and the person I went to for everything. You were such a beautiful soul inside and out who didn’t deserve to end this journey so soon."

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the department's Traffic Safety Unit at (908) 722-4111 ext. 4186.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast