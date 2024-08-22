Police hope missing NJ teen girls are still in South Jersey

❗ Two Gloucester Township teens missing

❗ One of them was last seen the day before her 17th birthday

❗ Police want any information that could help find them

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for two missing teenage girls who they hope are still in the Camden County area.

Zadia Kharfan has been missing for two weeks as of Thursday. The 16-year-old girl from Sicklerville was reported missing on Aug. 8.

Gloucester Township police said she may be in the Camden area. She's five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Kharfan has brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Zadia Kharfan (Gloucester Township police)

Nicolette Marchetti was reported missing more recently. The 17-year-old girl is also from Sicklerville.

Marchetti disappeared from her home on Aug. 17, just hours before her 17th birthday. Police say she may be somewhere in Camden, Woodbury, or West Deptford.

She is four-feet-ten-inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Nicolette Marchetti (Gloucester Township police)

Marchetti was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black purse.

While investigators put out information about both missing girls on Thursday, their disappearances are believed to be unrelated.

Anyone who has information about either disappearance is asked to call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500. They can also submit an anonymous tip online at https://gtpolice.com/tips.

