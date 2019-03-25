Missing girl’s father: Whoever has her in for a ‘legal nightmare’

TOMS RIVER — The adoptive father of a teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Friday has issued a public ultimatum against whoever may be holding her.

"You cannot even begin to comprehend the legal nightmare that you could be facing. I encourage you for Ashley's sake and your own family's sake to do the right thing before Tuesday morning," attorney Jef Henninger wrote on behalf of Rob Nieratko, 17-year-old Ashley Combs' uncle and adoptive father. "She is a minor and you have committed a very serious crime."

However, Toms River police say they don't consider Ashley's disappearance suspicious, and have suggested she could be staying with friends.

The search for Ashley began with a Facebook post by Nieratko, and a plea to share it.

“I want to send a very clear message to the person or persons that may have Ashley. She is a minor and you have committed a very serious crime. We are giving you 24 hours to drop her off at any police station. If that is done, the family will not focus on what you have done. They will just be happy that she is back home," Henninger said.

Police asked anyone with information about her location to call 732-349-0150.

