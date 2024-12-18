✅ Radioactive waste from New Jersey went lost

✅ It was lost inside a FedEx facility

✅ No drones were used in the search

A minuscule amount of radioactive waste that went missing on Dec. 2 — reports of which prompted theories that the drones were secretly searching for radioactive substances or a dirty bomb — has been found. And no drones were used in the process.

According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection reported that a GE-68 pin used at the Nazha Cancer Center in Newfields was "lost in transit" on Dec. 2. The pin had a small and relatively safe amount of radioactive material, according to the report.

The pin has been located and the DEP has closed the case.

The report of the missing material had been highlighted this week Belleville Mayor Michael during an interview with Fox 5 New York.

It is one of many theories promulgated by state officials that have been disproven or dismissed by federal authorities.

Lost package

Kalman Rosenfeld, the radiation site manager for Nazha Cancer Center, said the GE-68 pin was first stored in a protected and shielded room to allow the radioactivity to decay. After being deemed safe, it was shipped via FedEx in a lead-lined device called a "pig," which would contain the radioactive source’s emission. The pig was placed in a foam container and marked with a code so FedEx employees knew special care was needed during the shipping process.

It is a shipping process approved by the DEP.

"The package got jostled at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, prior to reaching the disposal facility, and the source became dislodged from the package while the empty box continued on to the facility where it was discovered as lost," Rosenfeld said.

The DEP said the pin, which is about 6 inches long, was located in the Indianapolis facility. It was repacked and successfully shipped to its final destination. No drones were used in the search for the pin.

Drone over Belleville, Mayor Michael Melham, GE-68 pin

'We want answers from our Congress'

Melham told New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott on Wednesday that he still has questions about who is operating what he believes to be drones and why. He believes they are "government assets" and wants to know why they are up there.

"I actually think it's our government assets that are up there potentially at a certain threat level, because I think we may know of an imminent threat or we may know of something that's in the area. Therefore we put those assets up. That's fine," Melham said.

The registered independent criticized U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, who said he was confident that there is no threat posed by the drones after receiving a classified briefing as a member of House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

"Josh is running for governor. It's easy to come out on social media and demand answers until you come out of that meeting and you say next to nothing. We we want answers from our federal government. We want answers from our Congress, people that are on that House Intelligence Committee," Melham said.

