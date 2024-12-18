Caught on video: Brazen package thieves in NJ twerk on Ring cam

📦 Two NJ porch pirates were caught stealing and twerking on a Ring camera

📦 They returned the stolen goods after seeing the video on an app

📦 Police need help identifying the pair

A porch pirate in Gloucester Township returned stolen items after seeing himself on a Ring app, in what police call, a “you can’t make this stuff up” crime stoppers exclusive video.

On Monday, Dec. 9, at approximately 6:36 p.m., the victim’s Ring camera captured two porch pirates running up to the front door of the Independence Square Townhomes in the Sicklerville section.

One suspect is seen grabbing an Amazon package containing four glasses and baby items valued at $74, according to Gloucester Township police. The second suspect also runs up to the front door, and begins taunting the victim on their camera by “twerking.”

Both suspects then flee the scene.

Gloucester Township police are trying to identify these porch pirates (Gloucester Twp. PD You Tube video) Gloucester Township police are trying to identify these porch pirates (Gloucester Twp. PD You Tube video) loading...

Police also said the victim posted the video on the Ring Neighbors app to help warn surrounding residents.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 11., just after 7 p.m., the pair of porch pirates returned to the scene of the crime. One of the suspects stayed across the street while the other approached the victim’s Ring camera, held up their phone with the Ring Neighbors app on the screen saying, “Come on dude, not cool bro, come on not cool…..that’s my a** on the internet!”

Police said the suspect returned once again holding one of the stolen glasses, which was broken and said “Uh, I meant to give this back.” The suspect placed it on the front step and fled the area.

If anyone can help identify the suspects in the video, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

