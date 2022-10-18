Millville, NJ vineyard hosts first ever ‘Hallowine’ event next weekend

Halloween and wine? Sounds like a “spooktacular” combination.

That’s why Cedar Rose Vineyards in Millville is hosting its first-ever HalloWine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29., and Sunday, Oct. 30., from 12 to 5 p.m. both days.

Live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and other events for the entire family make up Hallowine Fest.

According to the vineyard, the first 300 guests each day will receive a special HalloWine Fest souvenir wine glass. Once those supplies run out, guests will receive a standard Cedar Rose Vineyards wine glass of the same glass design, but with the standard logo.

Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and umbrellas, but tents are not allowed. Well-behaved dogs are also allowed in certain areas. They must be leashed at all times and it would be wise for guests to bring water bowls for them. The vineyard will be more than happy to fill the bowls for you!

Please note that for Saturday admissions, dogs will not be allowed anywhere near the alpaca area.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday:

Live Music: Bo Rains Duo 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Jack Neff Band 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Food Trucks: Greeny’s Smoked Meats and BBQ

Red’s Rolling Restaurant

Walking Taco Co.

Activities: Axe throwing

Pet costume contest benefitting Tails Up Paws Down Pet Rescue

Meet the alpacas of Morning Glori Farmette

Awards will be given to the funniest costume, cutest costume, scariest costume, and best-themed costume.

Tails Up Paws Down Rescue is a non-profit dog rescue focused on finding homeless dogs their forever homes. The rescue provides vaccinations, spay/neuter sterilizations, heartworm testing and treatment, bloodwork, and dental care. Every dog leaves the rescue microchipped.

Cedar Rose Vineyards (Photo Credit: Cedar Rose Vineyards) Cedar Rose Vineyards (Photo Credit: Cedar Rose Vineyards) loading...

Sunday:

Live Music: Rebel Hart (Bo Rains and Lauren Hart) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Nothing 2 Lose 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Food Trucks: Greeny’s Smoked Meats and BBQ

Buon Viaggio Mobile Woodfired Pizza

Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine

Activities: Axe Throwing

Cornhole Tournament (Register here)

Parking is on-site and free for all guests.

The festival is rain or shine. No refunds on ticket sales will be given. Purchase tickets here.

Tickets are $15 if guests are doing wine sampling and $5 for non-sampling.

For those who want to enjoy Cedar Rose Vineyards at other times, besides Halloween, tastings are available Thursday-Sunday. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Flights of 3 or 5 wines of your choice are offered. Price is $20. This includes a guided tasting at the wine bar where you’ll taste 8 wines of your choosing. Keep the wine glass or return it and receive $5 off a bottle purchase that day.

Cheers!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

