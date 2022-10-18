Millville, NJ vineyard hosts first ever &#8216;Hallowine&#8217; event next weekend

Millville, NJ vineyard hosts first ever ‘Hallowine’ event next weekend

Cedar Rose Vineyard (Photo Credit: Cedar Rose Vineyard)

Halloween and wine? Sounds like a “spooktacular” combination.

That’s why Cedar Rose Vineyards in Millville is hosting its first-ever HalloWine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29., and Sunday, Oct. 30., from 12 to 5 p.m. both days.

Live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and other events for the entire family make up Hallowine Fest.

According to the vineyard, the first 300 guests each day will receive a special HalloWine Fest souvenir wine glass. Once those supplies run out, guests will receive a standard Cedar Rose Vineyards wine glass of the same glass design, but with the standard logo.

Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and umbrellas, but tents are not allowed. Well-behaved dogs are also allowed in certain areas. They must be leashed at all times and it would be wise for guests to bring water bowls for them. The vineyard will be more than happy to fill the bowls for you!

Please note that for Saturday admissions, dogs will not be allowed anywhere near the alpaca area.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday:

Live Music: Bo Rains Duo 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
The Jack Neff Band 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Food Trucks: Greeny’s Smoked Meats and BBQ
Red’s Rolling Restaurant
Walking Taco Co.

Activities: Axe throwing
Pet costume contest benefitting Tails Up Paws Down Pet Rescue
Meet the alpacas of Morning Glori Farmette

Awards will be given to the funniest costume, cutest costume, scariest costume, and best-themed costume.

Tails Up Paws Down Rescue is a non-profit dog rescue focused on finding homeless dogs their forever homes. The rescue provides vaccinations, spay/neuter sterilizations, heartworm testing and treatment, bloodwork, and dental care. Every dog leaves the rescue microchipped.

Cedar Rose Vineyards (Photo Credit: Cedar Rose Vineyards)
loading...

Sunday:

Live Music: Rebel Hart (Bo Rains and Lauren Hart) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Nothing 2 Lose 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Food Trucks: Greeny’s Smoked Meats and BBQ
Buon Viaggio Mobile Woodfired Pizza
Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine

Activities: Axe Throwing
Cornhole Tournament (Register here)

Parking is on-site and free for all guests.

The festival is rain or shine. No refunds on ticket sales will be given. Purchase tickets here.

Tickets are $15 if guests are doing wine sampling and $5 for non-sampling.

For those who want to enjoy Cedar Rose Vineyards at other times, besides Halloween, tastings are available Thursday-Sunday. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Flights of 3 or 5 wines of your choice are offered. Price is $20. This includes a guided tasting at the wine bar where you’ll taste 8 wines of your choosing. Keep the wine glass or return it and receive $5 off a bottle purchase that day.

Cheers!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM