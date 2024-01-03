Migrants not welcome in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)(Canva) (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)(Canva) loading...

Former President Donald Trump is making a big push in this year's upcoming presidential election to win New Jersey and other states that have voted blue for decades, he claims.

Trump wants to turn Democratic strongholds like New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Virginia into battleground states, he said in an interview with Breitbart. The leading Republican nominee said he would make a "heavy play" for those states with rallies and speeches.

Border Arrivals AP loading...

Another Democratic mayor in New Jersey is putting his foot down as buses of migrants arrive in the state, exposing growing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of the border.

Buses arrived in Edison, Fanwood, Trenton and Secaucus this weekend with nearly 400 immigrants on board, Jersey City officials said, although no migrant buses arrived there.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Increases in flu and COVID-19 cases have led several New Jersey hospitals to reinstate masking policies.

Patients, visitors and staff are now being directed to wear masks at all times inside healthcare facilities.

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the budget request for the State Department for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. Menendez faces a new allegation that he used clout to help businessman get deal with Qatari investment fund. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the budget request for the State Department for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) loading...

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez introduced a member of the Qatari royal family and principal in a company with ties to the government of Qatar to a New Jersey businessman before the company invested millions of dollars in the businessman's real estate project, a rewritten indictment alleged Tuesday.

Canva Canva loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy, in May, gave the nod to S921/A1545, also known as the “Seinfeld Bill.” Yeah, you heard it right – Seinfeld.

This law puts telemarketers on notice, inspired by that classic Seinfeld scene where Jerry goes off on telemarketers for invading our lives without any rules or consequences.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.