The one new NJ law for 2024 you won’t hate

Every new year, we read about the slew of new laws that have been signed by whoever is in charge in New Jersey.

Some of them are more well-known because they are either hotly contested or long-awaited. And then some are signed in the cover of darkness so that none of us knows that they’re coming.

And most of them are unnecessary and pretty hateable. But we all know that New Jersey never met a law It didn’t love.

But this law, which goes into effect in 2024 makes sense.

Guess what, New Jersey? This one you might love.

Offshore Wind Tax Credit AP loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy, in May, gave the nod to S921/A1545, also known as the “Seinfeld Bill.” Yeah, you heard it right – Seinfeld.

This law puts telemarketers on notice, inspired by that classic Seinfeld scene where Jerry goes off on telemarketers for invading our lives without any rules or consequences.

Remember that Seinfeld moment? The one where telemarketers could call anytime, any way they wanted, driving Jerry nuts?

Well, it turns out, that's a daily grind for many New Jerseyans. Gov. Murphy stepped up and said, "enough is enough!"

Proudly signing the Seinfeld Law, he's bringing some much-needed transparency to the telemarketing game.

Here's the lowdown. Telemarketers making sales calls now have to spill the beans on who they are within the first 30 seconds. Name? Check. The person they're calling for? Check. Why they're bugging you? Check.

Artur GettyImages Artur GettyImages loading...

Break these rules, and it's not just a slap on the wrist; it's a misdemeanor plus the usual penalties in the law books.

Oh, and telemarketers are not off the hook, they've got to give their mailing addresses on their websites and in any written messages to customers.

What’s more, and maybe most importantly, Telemarketers will no longer be allowed to call between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. local time where you are.

So, here's to less annoying calls and more control over our phones. It’s rare that I give a thanks to Gov. Murphy. But thank you, Gov. Murphy, (and also sponsors state Sens. Jon Bramnick and Nellie Pou and Assemblymembers Paul Moriarty, Daniel Benson and Clinton Calabrese.)

Thanks for making the Seinfeld Law a reality. New Jersey, let's enjoy a little more peace and quiet in our lives.

